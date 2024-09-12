Business Standard
Japanese shares rise highest in a month

Japanese shares rise highest in a month

Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Japanese markets rose the most in a month as a pause in the yen's rally lifted semiconductor-related stocks and automakers.
The Nikkei average soared 3.41 percent to 36,833.27, halting a seven-day slide. The broader Topix index settled 2.44 percent higher at 2,592.50.
Honda Motor and Toyota both surged around 4 percent while Advantest soared 9.2 percent and Tokyo Electron added 4.8 percent.
Lender Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group climbed 2.2 percent after long-term Treasury yields gained.
In economic releases, Japan's producer price inflation eased in August from an 11-month high in July, the Bank of Japan said in a report today.
 
The producer price index climbed 2.5 percent year-over-year in August, slower than the 3.0 percent rise in July.
First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 4:35 PM IST

