Japanese shares rise highest in a month

The Nikkei average soared 3.41 percent to 36,833.27, halting a seven-day slide. The broader Topix index settled 2.44 percent higher at 2,592.50.

Honda Motor and Toyota both surged around 4 percent while Advantest soared 9.2 percent and Tokyo Electron added 4.8 percent.

Lender Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group climbed 2.2 percent after long-term Treasury yields gained.

In economic releases, Japan's producer price inflation eased in August from an 11-month high in July, the Bank of Japan said in a report today.

