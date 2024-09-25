Airtel launches India's first network-based, AI-powered spam detection solution

Business Standard
Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 3:19 PM IST

Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 3:19 PM IST
Bharti Airtel launched India's first network-based, AI-powered spam detection solution that will significantly solve the issue of spam calls and messages for its customers.
A first-of-its-kind solution by a telecom service provider in the country, the tool will alert customers in real-time to all suspected spam calls and SMSes. The solution is free of cost and will get auto-activated for all Airtel customers without them having to raise a service request or download an app.
Developed in-house by Airtel's data scientists, the AI-powered solution uses a proprietary algorithm to identify and classify calls and SMSes as "Suspected SPAM". The network powered by state-of-the-art AI algorithm analyses various parameters such as the caller or sender's usage patterns, call/SMS frequency, call duration amongst several others, on a real time basis. By crossreferencing this information against known spam patterns, the system flags suspected spam calls and SMSes accurately.
Additionally, the solution also alerts customers to malicious links received via SMS. For this, Airtel has built a centralised database of blacklisted URLs and every SMS is scanned in real time by a state-of-the-art AI algorithm to caution users from accidently clicking on suspicious links. The solution can also detect anomalies such as frequent IMEI changes a typical indicator of fraudulent behavior. By layering these protective measures, the company is ensuring its customers receive maximum level of defense against the evolving landscape of spam and fraud threats.
First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 12:36 PM IST

