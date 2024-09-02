Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Airtel successfully completes trials for maximising uplink performance

Airtel successfully completes trials for maximising uplink performance

Image

Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
In collaboration with MediaTek and Nokia
Airtel, MediaTek and Nokia today announced the successful completion of trials that efficiently combine TDD and FDD mid-band spectrum on a time basis utilising the latest generation chipset. The trial aimed at maximising the uplink performance was conducted at Airtel's tech lab and achieved uplink speeds of 300 Mbps, setting a new benchmark in 5G network performance. It underscores Airtel's commitment to providing innovative solutions that meet the ever-growing demands of a connected world.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The trial enhanced UL speeds by aggregating frequency bands of 3.5 Ghz (n78) and 2.1 Ghz (n1), a groundbreaking innovation that significantly improves the uplink performance for demanding use cases by dynamically switching the uplink transmission across two carriers in TDD and FDD spectrum more efficiently. The innovative UL Tx switching promises faster connectivity, enhanced user experience, and improved network efficiency, catering to high-demand use cases such as video conferencing, live streaming and large file uploads.
For this advanced trial, Airtel used equipment from Nokia's next-generation 5G AirScale radio portfolio while MediaTek provided its Dimensity 5G mobile platform as the user equipment.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

OnePlus 12 smartphone

OnePlus 13 might launch in October with Snapdragon 8 Gen 4: What to expect

shares

Techno Electric & Eng surges 5% on contract win from RailTel to build EDCs

Amanatullah Khan

ED arrests AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in Delhi Waqf Board 'corruption' probe

Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch

Congress red flags Sebi chairperson's Rs 16 cr income from ICICI Bank

AAP leader Amanatullah Khan

LIVE news: AAP legislator Amanatullah Khan arrested by ED after searches at his house

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 12:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon