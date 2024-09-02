Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Deep Energy Resources Ltd, Munjal Auto Industries Ltd, Intrasoft Technologies Ltd and Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 September 2024. Deep Energy Resources Ltd, Munjal Auto Industries Ltd, Intrasoft Technologies Ltd and Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 September 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd spiked 15.08% to Rs 66 at 02-Sep-2024 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13556 shares in the past one month.

Deep Energy Resources Ltd soared 14.09% to Rs 251.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21250 shares in the past one month.

Munjal Auto Industries Ltd surged 13.79% to Rs 120.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 59655 shares in the past one month.

Intrasoft Technologies Ltd added 11.18% to Rs 171. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29428 shares in the past one month.

Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd rose 11.05% to Rs 281.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 98762 shares in the past one month.

