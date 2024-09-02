Business Standard
Mahindra & Mahindra sell 21,917 tractors in Aug'24

Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Mahindra & Mahindra announced its tractors sales for month of August 2024 as under:
Tractors Sales Aug'24 Aug'23 % Change Domestic 20518 20647 -1 Exports 1399 1029 36 Total 21917 21676 1
Commenting on the performance, Hemant Sikka, President - Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra said, We have sold 20518 tractors in the domestic market during August. The cumulative monsoon rainfall is normal to above normal in Southern, central, western, and most northern states, while it has been deficient in few eastern and northeastern states. Reservoir levels have improved substantially and Kharif sowing for paddy, pulses, oil seeds and sugarcane has progressed very well and higher than last year. The upcoming festive season, above normal monsoon, bumper Kharif harvest and favorable terms of trade for farmers are likely to drive growth of tractor industry going forward. In the exports market, we have sold 1399 tractors, a growth of 36% over last year.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 12:30 PM IST

