Ajanta Pharma Ltd soars 1.25%, up for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 1:32 PM IST

Ajanta Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 2982.3, up 1.25% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 52% in last one year as compared to a 19.56% spurt in NIFTY and a 38.42% spurt in the Nifty Pharma.

Ajanta Pharma Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2982.3, up 1.25% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.39% on the day, quoting at 23674.85. The Sensex is at 78171.81, up 1.32%. Ajanta Pharma Ltd has risen around 1.22% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Ajanta Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.56% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21740.1, up 0.71% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 25123 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.02 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 43.16 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

