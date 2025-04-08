Tuesday, April 08, 2025 | 11:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Akanksha Power gains on bagging order worth Rs 22 cr

Akanksha Power gains on bagging order worth Rs 22 cr

Image

Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Akanksha Power and Infrastructure rose 4.78% to Rs 94.30 after the company received purchase orders worth Rs 21.59 crore from Bharat Electrical Contractors & Mfrs for supplying PQS solutions under the RDSS project in Maharashtra.

The purchase order, valued at approximately Rs 21.59 crore, represents around 27.33% of the company's turnover for the last audited financial year.

The order is expected to be delivered by 31 March 2026, subject to the usual terms and conditions of the contract. This order falls within the company's regular business operations and supports its growth strategy, which is expected to positively impact revenues for the current financial year.

 

Akanksha Power & Infrastructure engaged in manufacturing smart electric, water, and gas meters, a complete end-to-end AMI infrastructure solution with dual redundancy dynamic hybrid communicative SMART energy meters with signature communication protocol and software "UDReAM," which ensure taking care of the commercial losses in the distribution network.

On a full-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit declined 95.9% to Rs 0.12 crore on a 22.7% rise in net sales to Rs 56.53 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Godrej Properties gains as booking value rises 7% YoY in Q4 FY25

Godrej Properties gains as booking value rises 7% YoY in Q4 FY25

Global Health receives land offer from Assam Government for super speciality hospital

Global Health receives land offer from Assam Government for super speciality hospital

Volumes spurt at Petronet LNG Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Petronet LNG Ltd counter

Manoj Ceramics collaborates with Jaguar to launch display centre in Ghatkopar

Manoj Ceramics collaborates with Jaguar to launch display centre in Ghatkopar

P N Gadgil Jewellers jumps as revenue rises 5% in Q4 FY25

P N Gadgil Jewellers jumps as revenue rises 5% in Q4 FY25

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 11:22 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayKKR vs LSG Pitch ReportKKR vs LSG Playing 11Market Crash HistoryRepo Rate Cut ExpectationsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon