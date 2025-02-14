Business Standard

Aksh Optifibre reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.74 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Sales decline 43.95% to Rs 28.99 crore

Net Loss of Aksh Optifibre reported to Rs 4.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 43.95% to Rs 28.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 51.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales28.9951.72 -44 OPM %-2.865.86 -PBDT-3.010.12 PL PBT-5.88-5.33 -10 NP-4.74-4.21 -13

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 8:02 AM IST

