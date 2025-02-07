Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 66.35% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.69% to Rs 1010.41 croreNet profit of Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals declined 66.35% to Rs 65.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 193.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 6.69% to Rs 1010.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1082.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1010.411082.84 -7 OPM %12.018.63 -PBDT130.7989.91 45 PBT86.2758.36 48 NP65.18193.70 -66
