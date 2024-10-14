Business Standard
Alok Inds slides as net loss widens to Rs 262 cr in Q2

Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 3:31 PM IST

Alok Industries declined 1.94% to Rs 24.76 after the company's consolidated net loss widened to Rs 262.10 crore in Q2 FY25 as against a net loss of Rs 174.83 crore reported in Q2 FY24.

Revenue from operations dropped 35.46% year on year (YoY) to Rs 885.66 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

The company reported a pre-tax loss of Rs 262.10 crore in second quarter of FY25 compared with a pre-tax loss of Rs 174.83 crore posted in the same period a year ago.

Total expenses reduced by 25.45% YoY to Rs 1,160.63 crore in Q2 FY25. Cost of materials consumed was at Rs 441.76 crore (down 55.89% YoY) while employee benefit expense stood at Rs 116.62 crore (down 3.8% YoY) during the quarter.

 

Alok Industries is an integrated textile manufacturer with operations in both cotton & polyester value chain. The company is primarily engaged in the business of textile manufacturing including mending and packing activities. It has global retailers, brands, reputed garment manufacturer and traders.

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

