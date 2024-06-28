Alok Industries appoints CFO

with effect from 01 July 2024

Anil Kumar Mungad, aged 55 years, is a Chartered Accountant, Company Secretary and Science & Law Graduate having 30 years of experience in the field of Finance & Accounts. He was named among top 10 CFOs of Malaysia by the CEO Insight Asia magazine in the year 2022.

Before joining the Company, he was working as chief financial officer of Recron (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd, Kuala Lumpur. Prior to that, he was working as Senior Vice President- Commercial (Polymer Chain) with Reliance Group at its Mumbai Office. He has been associated with Reliance Group, since 2002.

Alok Industries has appointed Anil Kumar Mungad as Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company with effect from 01 July 2024.