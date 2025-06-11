Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 10:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Anant Raj board approves Aman Sarin's reappointment as MD

Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Anant Raj said that its board has approved the re-appointment of Aman Sarin as managing director (MD) for the five years with effect from 1st January 2026.

Meanwhile, the company's board has also reappointed Aman Sarin as whole-time tirector & chief executive officer (CEO) for 5 years, effective 1 January 2026.

Further, the board also reappointed Ashim Sarin as whole-time director & chief operating officer (COO) for 5-year term starting 1 January 2026.

Anant Raj is a diversified real estate company focused on developing IT parks, hospitality projects, data centers, office complexes, shopping malls, and residential projects in India. The company has a strong presence in Delhi, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, and other parts of the NCR region.

 

The company reported 51.5% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 118.64 crore on a 22.2% rise in net sales to Rs 540.65 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

Shares of Anant Raj rose 0.23% to Rs 578.45 on the BSE.

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 9:25 AM IST

