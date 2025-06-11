Stock Alert: Popular Vehicle & Services, Kaynes Tech, Man Infra, HCL Tech

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail (ABFRL), Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), RBL Bank, Hindustan Copper and Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals shares are banned from F&O trading on 11 June 2025.
Stocks to Watch:
Popular Vehicles and Services received a Letters of Intent (LOI) from Maruti Suzuki India to establish a new independent true value outlet for pre-owned vehicles in Bangalore, Karnataka.
Kaynes Technology Indias wholly owned subsidiary, Kaynes Semicon has entered into an asset purchase agreement with Fujitsu General Electronics (Fujitsu Electronics) to acquire production lines for power modules.
Anant Rajs board approved the re-appointment of Amit Sarin as managing director, Aman Sarin as chief executive officer (CEO) and Ashim Sarin as chief operating officer (COO) for the five years with effect from 1 January 2026
Also Read
Man Infraconstruction agreed to acquire 36.07% stake in its wholly owned subsidiary, Man Realtors and Holdings (MRHPL) at Rs 215 per share. The company holds 63.93% stake in the MRHPL.
HCL Technologies announced an expansion of its partnership with Standard Insurance Company to deliver AI-driven infrastructure and application services to boost efficiency, support rapid growth and enhance customer experience.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content