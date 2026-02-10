Anjani Finance standalone net profit declines 68.42% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 63.33% to Rs 0.11 croreNet profit of Anjani Finance declined 68.42% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 63.33% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.110.30 -63 OPM %36.3676.67 -PBDT00.25 -100 PBT00.25 -100 NP0.060.19 -68
First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 5:53 PM IST