Annvrridhhi Ventures reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 11 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 12933.33% to Rs 19.55 crore

Net profit of Annvrridhhi Ventures reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 12933.33% to Rs 19.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales19.550.15 12933 OPM %0.87-1366.67 -PBDT0.16-2.05 LP PBT0.13-2.05 LP NP0.14-2.05 LP

First Published: Jan 11 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

