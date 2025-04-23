Wednesday, April 23, 2025 | 05:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ANS Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2025 quarter

ANS Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net loss of ANS Industries reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 and during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2025 and during the previous year ended March 2024.

 

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index gains 4.34%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 2.42%

Shares may extend gains on strong global cues

Optiemus Unmanned Systems launches four advanced drones

Tata Communications incorporates step-down subsidiary in Shanghai, China

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 4:47 PM IST

