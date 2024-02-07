Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO subscribed 59.66 times

Image

Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 6:16 PM IST
The offer received bids for 207.38 crore shares as against 3.47 crore shares on offer.
The initial public offer (IPO) of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels received bids for 2,07,38,23,392 shares as against 3,47,61,903 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:54 IST on Wednesday (7 February 2024). The issue was subscribed 59.66 times.
The issue opened for bidding on Monday (5 February 2024) and it will close on Wednesday (7 February 2024). The price band of the IPO is fixed at Rs 147-455 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 96 equity shares and in multiples thereof.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The offer comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 600 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 320 crore.
Out of the proceeds from the fresh issue, Rs 550 crore will be used for repayment/ prepayment/ redemption, in full or in part, of certain borrowings availed of by the company and the balance for general corporate purpose.
Ahead of the IPO, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels on Friday, 2 February 2024, raised Rs 409.49 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 2.64 crore shares at Rs 155 each to 37 anchor investors.
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels is in the hospitality business operating under the brand names of The Park,The Park Collection, Zone by The Park,Zone Connect by The Park and Stop by Zone.
ApeejaySurrendra Park Hotels currently operates 30 hotels, which are spread across different categories such as luxury boutique upscale, and upper midscale in cities like New Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Bangalore, Mumbai, Coimbatore, Indore, Goa, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Jammu, Navi Mumbai, Visakhapatnam, Port Blair, and Pathankot, offering a total of 2,298 rooms as of 29 January 2024.
The firm reported a net profit of Rs 22.95 crore and net sales of Rs 264.41 crore for the six months ended on 30 September 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO subscribed 2.52 times

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO subscribed 5.82 times

Nifty climbs above 21,900; pharma shares advance

Indices traded with limited gains; Auto shares rally

BLS E-Services IPO subscribed 162.40 times

Jana Small Finance Bank IPO subscribed 88%

Indices end almost flat, Nifty ends below 21,950; IT pivotals drag

Capital Small Finance Bank IPO subscribed 50%

Tata Consumer Q3 PAT slides 21% YoY to Rs 279 cr

Trident bags patent for a fitted sheet

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 5:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayHDFC BankLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayHappy Rose Day 2024Noida MetroSBI Share PriceCognizant Q4 ResultsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon