Trident bags patent for a fitted sheet

Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Trident has been granted a patent for A Fitted Sheet with Improved Gripping Effect by The Patent Office, Government of India.
The present invention comprises of a method for producing a fitted sheet which provides enhanced gripping at the corners of the sheet which can accommodate mattresses of varied thickness. With this patent, the company will deliver its Technofit technology which provides enhanced gripping, prevents seam ear, and do not deteriorate even after several washes.
The grant of this patent by the Indian Patent Office proves to be a major milestone in recognizing the advanced state-of-the-art innovations at Trident.
First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 5:27 PM IST

