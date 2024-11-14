Business Standard
Apex Capital and Finance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2024 quarter

Apex Capital and Finance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 3:07 PM IST

Sales decline 53.39% to Rs 0.55 crore

Apex Capital and Finance reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 53.39% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.551.18 -53 OPM %7.2775.42 -PBDT00.17 -100 PBT00.17 -100 NP00.13 -100

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 2:49 PM IST

