Bharat Dynamics standalone net profit declines 16.70% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.22% to Rs 535.46 croreNet profit of Bharat Dynamics declined 16.70% to Rs 122.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 147.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 12.22% to Rs 535.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 609.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales535.46609.97 -12 OPM %18.4621.97 -PBDT184.14211.54 -13 PBT166.47194.11 -14 NP122.53147.09 -17
