APL Apollo Tubes Ltd Slides 0.84%

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd has added 14.78% over last one month compared to 5.77% gain in BSE Metal index and 1.37% rise in the SENSEX

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd fell 0.84% today to trade at Rs 2122.05. The BSE Metal index is down 0.24% to quote at 42449.97. The index is up 5.77 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tata Steel Ltd decreased 0.8% and Hindalco Industries Ltd lost 0.62% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 37.9 % over last one year compared to the 3.58% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd has added 14.78% over last one month compared to 5.77% gain in BSE Metal index and 1.37% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1417 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 41582 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2300.9 on 12 Feb 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1577.95 on 29 Aug 2025.

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