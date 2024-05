Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Aptus Value Housing Finance India has allotted 50,000 equity shares under ESOS on 13 May 2024. The paid-up share capital of the Company has accordingly increased from Rs. 99,78,48,002 consisting of 49,89,24,001 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- each to Rs. 99,79,48,002 consisting of 49,89,74,001 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- each.