Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aro Granite Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.49 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Aro Granite Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.49 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 4:51 PM IST

Sales decline 29.15% to Rs 20.27 crore

Net Loss of Aro Granite Industries reported to Rs 2.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 7.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 29.15% to Rs 20.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 28.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales20.2728.61 -29 OPM %2.220.21 -PBDT0.04-5.11 LP PBT-2.41-7.47 68 NP-2.49-7.20 65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 4:34 PM IST

