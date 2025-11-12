Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 05:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
VIP Clothing standalone net profit rises 176.54% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 4:51 PM IST

Sales rise 11.55% to Rs 66.07 crore

Net profit of VIP Clothing rose 176.54% to Rs 2.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.55% to Rs 66.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 59.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales66.0759.23 12 OPM %9.315.77 -PBDT4.101.76 133 PBT3.421.07 220 NP2.240.81 177

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 4:33 PM IST

