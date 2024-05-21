Arvind Fashions gains as PAT climb 25% YoY in Q4 FY24

Arvind Fashions added 4.37% to Rs 490.40 after the speciality retailer's consolidated net profit jumped 25.3% to Rs 40.21 in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 32.09 crore in Q4 FY23.

Profit before exceptional items and tax was at Rs 53.58 crore in March 2024 quarter, up 40.19% from Rs 38.22 crore posted in same period a year ago.

The company reported 17% increase in EBITDA to Rs 148 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 127 crore posted in Q4 FY23. EBITDA margin improved 150 bps to 13.5%, driven by strong costs control, despite lower gross margins.

On full year basis, the companys net profit decreased 2.43% to Rs 106.59 crore on 4.66% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 4,259.12 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Meanwhile, the board recommended dividend of Rs 1.25 per equity share for the financial year ended 31 March 2024, subject to shareholders approval.

Shailesh Chaturvedi, MD & CEO said, FY24 has been a differentiated year with sharper execution leading to improvement in all key financial metrics, despite market environment staying subdued. Our continued focus on retail excellence resulted in healthy 4% LTL growth leading to 120 bps improvement in EBITDA margin for the full year.

Moving forward, we expect growth to witness strong uptick while continuing to stay decisively focused on scaling our existing brands through innovative retail formats and by accelerating our store network expansion leading to further improve margins & ROCE.

Arvind Fashions is India's no 1 casual and denim player, a lifestyle powerhouse with a strong portfolio of fashion brands catering to consumers across the sub-categories and price points. With a host of renowned brands, both international and indigenous, like U.S. Polo Assn., Arrow, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein and Flying Machine, it has presence across lifestyle brands.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Revenue from operations rose 3.66% YoY to Rs 1,093.85 crore in fourth quarter of FY24, driven by healthy 4% LTL.