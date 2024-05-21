NRB Industrial Bearings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.28 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.49% to Rs 18.65 crore

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 26.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 12.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.44% to Rs 73.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 80.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net Loss of NRB Industrial Bearings reported to Rs 7.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.49% to Rs 18.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.18.6521.8173.1180.73-19.253.39-11.604.95-5.92-1.32-17.80-3.83-7.36-3.73-26.17-13.12-7.28-3.57-26.00-12.89