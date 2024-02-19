Arvind SmartSpaces receives strong response for plotted township project 'Arvind Orchards'

Arvind Orchards, is a one-of-its-kind orchard-themed plotted development nestled in Doddballapur Road, Devenahalli. This would be ASL's second residential plotted township in Bengaluru with world class infrastructure and amenities. Devanahalli is an established residential plotting micro-market near the Bengaluru International Airport and is home major economic hubs such as Aerospace SEZ and KIADB IT Park. This location enjoys excellent infrastructure connectivity which will be further enhanced by the upcoming Metro.

Arvind SmartSpaces entered the Bengaluru market in 2013 and has till date added 11 projects across different micro-markets in the city.

Arvind SmartSpaces announced that it has sold out the entire inventory released for sale in the 1st phase of its residential plotted development project, Arvind Orchards in Devanahalli, Bengaluru, within 7 hours of launch. It consisted of more than 220 units valued at over Rs. 160 crore. The project is housed under HDFC Platform 2.