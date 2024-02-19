Sensex (    %)
                        
India's Forex Reserves Decline By $5.27 Billion To $617.23 Billion

Image

Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Indias foreign exchange reserves declined by $5.27 billion to $617.23 billion during the week ended February 9, according to the latest RBI data.
For the week ended February 9, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, declined to $546.524 billion.
Gold reserves fell by $349 million to $47.739 billion during the week. Special drawing rights (SDRs) were down by nearly $60 million to $18.13 billion, the central bank said.
Indias reserve position with the IMF also dropped to $4.83 billion, compared with $4.86 billion in the previous week.
First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 8:40 AM IST

