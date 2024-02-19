India's Forex Reserves Decline By $5.27 Billion To $617.23 Billion

For the week ended February 9, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, declined to $546.524 billion.

Gold reserves fell by $349 million to $47.739 billion during the week. Special drawing rights (SDRs) were down by nearly $60 million to $18.13 billion, the central bank said.

Indias reserve position with the IMF also dropped to $4.83 billion, compared with $4.86 billion in the previous week.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Indias foreign exchange reserves declined by $5.27 billion to $617.23 billion during the week ended February 9, according to the latest RBI data.