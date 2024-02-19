ITI inks MoU with JandK Operations

The Bengaluru-based company on Friday announced that it has signed a Memorandum of understanding (MoU) with JandK Operations to manufacture and provide BharOS-enabled digital devices and services.

This collaboration aims to manufacture and provide BharOS-enabled digital devices, including mobiles, routers, tablets, and more, to enhance the digital security infrastructure of Digital India.

BharOS, acclaimed for its reliability and security, offers users a trustworthy environment, ensuring the integrity of their digital interactions. With this partnership, ITI reaffirms its commitment to advancing India's digital landscape while prioritizing data security and user privacy, said the company.

Rajesh Rai, chairman and managing director of ITI, said, Our collaboration with BharOS marks a significant milestone in our mission to bolster Digital India's security infrastructure. By integrating BharOS's advanced security features into a diverse range of digital devices, including mobiles, routers, tablets, and more, we aim to provide cuttingedge technology solutions that prioritize user privacy and data protection.

Digital initiatives of national importance such as BharatNet, Digital Census, Defence, Central Police forces, can now be protected by BharOS, added the firm.

ITI is primarily engaged in the business of Manufacture, sale and servicing of Telecommunication equipments.

The companys consolidated net loss widened to Rs 101.25 crore as against a net loss of Rs 87.61 crore recorded in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations rose marginally to Rs 258.84 crore in the December quarter from Rs 256.35 crore posted in Q3 FY23.

Shares of ITI declined 0.92% to settle at Rs 312.55 on the BSE.

