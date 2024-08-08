Ashima reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.35 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 45.66% to Rs 77.71 crore

Net profit of Ashima reported to Rs 1.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 45.66% to Rs 77.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 53.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.77.7153.354.70-0.662.43-0.491.25-1.561.35-1.57