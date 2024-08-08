Business Standard
Star Cement to acquire up to 30% stake in JSW Green Energy Six

Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
For purpose of securing renewable power under captive power policy
Star Cement along with it's wholly owned subsidiary M/s Star Cement North East have entered into Group Captive Power Purchase Agreements today with M/s JSW Green Energy Six for purchase of Renewable Power consisting Wind and Solar Hybrid power under the captive power policy of the Government and in this connection will be acquiring upto 30% of the paid up equity hares of the said Company.
First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 1:34 PM IST

