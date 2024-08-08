Star Cement to acquire up to 30% stake in JSW Green Energy Six

For purpose of securing renewable power under captive power policy

Star Cement along with it's wholly owned subsidiary M/s Star Cement North East have entered into Group Captive Power Purchase Agreements today with M/s JSW Green Energy Six for purchase of Renewable Power consisting Wind and Solar Hybrid power under the captive power policy of the Government and in this connection will be acquiring upto 30% of the paid up equity hares of the said Company.