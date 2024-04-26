Ashish Polyplast standalone net profit rises 600.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.74% to Rs 3.98 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 342.11% to Rs 0.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.56% to Rs 15.94 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Ashish Polyplast rose 600.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.74% to Rs 3.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.3.983.8015.9416.031.512.893.833.740.180.101.260.520.110.030.980.260.070.010.840.19