Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashoka Buildcon gains on emerging as L-1 bidder for MMRDA project

Ashoka Buildcon gains on emerging as L-1 bidder for MMRDA project

Image

Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 4:32 PM IST
Ashoka Buildcon advanced 2.65% to Rs 238.55 after the company informed that it has emerged as the lowest bidder (L-1) for a project worth Rs 478 crore awarded by Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).
The said project includes design and construction of elevated road from Kalyanmurbad Road (Palms Water Resort) to Badlapur Road (Jagdish Dughdhalaya) to Pune Link Road parallel to Waldhuni River crossing over Karjat- Kasara Railway line including slip road.
The company has quoted bid price of Rs 478 crore and it will be executed within 36 months including monsoon period.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Ashoka Buildcon is engaged in construction & maintenance of roads and supporting services to land support-operation of toll roads.
The company has reported a standalone net profit of Rs 40.8 crore in Q1 FY25, which is significantly higher as compared with the PAT of Rs 16.4 crore in Q1 FY24. Total income rose by 22% year-over-year (YoY) to Rs 1,900.8 crore during the period under review.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

telecom, Service provider, Airtel, Jio

How Trai's new rules may cause OTP delays for you starting Sept 1

Ajit Pawar, Ajit

LIVE: Maha govt to allow women to lodge harassment complaints online, says deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Amazon pay

Launched in 2019, Amazon Pay's UPI offering crosses 100 mn customers mark

Shakib Al Hasan

Why has Bangladesh Cricket Board been urged to ban Shakib Al Hasan? Details

schools

NCERT proposes Class 12 scores include marks from Classes 9, 10, and 11

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 9:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon