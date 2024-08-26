Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Gujrat

Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Gujrat

Image

Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Lemon Tree Hotels has signed a license agreement under its upscale brand, Aurika Hotels & Resorts, with Aurika, Surat in Gujarat.
The property shall be operated by Carnation Hotels, a subsidiary and management arm of Lemon Tree Hotels and is expected to open in FY 2030.
This Hotel will feature 175 aesthetically designed rooms and suites, along with Mirasa, the all-day dining restaurant, banquet facilities including Ekaara, the ballroom and Aurum, the boardroom, a stunning swimming pool and a rejuvenating spa
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Lemon Tree Hotels its principal activities are to carry out the business of developing, owning, acquiring, operating, managing, renovating, and promoting hotels, motels, resorts, restaurants, etc. under the brand name of Lemon Tree Hotel, Lemon Tree Premier, Red Fox Hotel, Aurika, Keys Select, Keys Prima and Keys Lite.
The company reported a 15.55% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 19.81 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 23.46 crore posted in Q1 FY24. However, revenue from operations jumped 19.52% year on year (YoY) to Rs 268.02 crore in Q1 FY25.
The scrip slipped 1.35% to Rs 131.85 on Friday, 23 August 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

telecom, Service provider, Airtel, Jio

How Trai's new rules may cause OTP delays for you starting Sept 1

Ajit Pawar, Ajit

LIVE: Maha govt to allow women to lodge harassment complaints online, says deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Amazon pay

Launched in 2019, Amazon Pay's UPI offering crosses 100 mn customers mark

Shakib Al Hasan

Why has Bangladesh Cricket Board been urged to ban Shakib Al Hasan? Details

schools

NCERT proposes Class 12 scores include marks from Classes 9, 10, and 11

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 8:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon