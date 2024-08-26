Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd Surges 1.5%

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has lost 2.22% over last one month compared to 1.82% gain in BSE Oil & Gas index and 0.07% rise in the SENSEX

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd gained 1.5% today to trade at Rs 323.9. The BSE Oil & Gas index is up 0.84% to quote at 32442.92. The index is up 1.82 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Oil India Ltd increased 1.11% and GAIL (India) Ltd added 0.52% on the day. The BSE Oil & Gas index went up 73.43 % over last one year compared to the 25.43% surge in benchmark SENSEX.