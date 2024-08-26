Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd Surges 1.5%

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd Surges 1.5%

Image

Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has lost 2.22% over last one month compared to 1.82% gain in BSE Oil & Gas index and 0.07% rise in the SENSEX
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd gained 1.5% today to trade at Rs 323.9. The BSE Oil & Gas index is up 0.84% to quote at 32442.92. The index is up 1.82 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Oil India Ltd increased 1.11% and GAIL (India) Ltd added 0.52% on the day. The BSE Oil & Gas index went up 73.43 % over last one year compared to the 25.43% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has lost 2.22% over last one month compared to 1.82% gain in BSE Oil & Gas index and 0.07% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 59686 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 17.32 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 344.6 on 01 Aug 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 172.8 on 24 Aug 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

telecom, Service provider, Airtel, Jio

How Trai's new rules may cause OTP delays for you starting Sept 1

Ajit Pawar, Ajit

LIVE: Maha govt to allow women to lodge harassment complaints online, says deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Amazon pay

Launched in 2019, Amazon Pay's UPI offering crosses 100 mn customers mark

Shakib Al Hasan

Why has Bangladesh Cricket Board been urged to ban Shakib Al Hasan? Details

schools

NCERT proposes Class 12 scores include marks from Classes 9, 10, and 11

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon