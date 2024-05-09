Asi Industries standalone net profit rises 19.90% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.08% to Rs 45.52 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 45.31% to Rs 25.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.14% to Rs 144.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 137.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Asi Industries rose 19.90% to Rs 12.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.08% to Rs 45.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 42.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.45.5242.91144.69137.6114.1322.5413.7316.0617.8013.5239.8730.0516.6512.2134.8424.7612.4710.4025.1117.28