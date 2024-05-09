Business Standard
Asi Industries standalone net profit rises 19.90% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 4:17 PM IST
Sales rise 6.08% to Rs 45.52 crore
Net profit of Asi Industries rose 19.90% to Rs 12.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.08% to Rs 45.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 42.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 45.31% to Rs 25.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.14% to Rs 144.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 137.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales45.5242.91 6 144.69137.61 5 OPM %14.1322.54 -13.7316.06 - PBDT17.8013.52 32 39.8730.05 33 PBT16.6512.21 36 34.8424.76 41 NP12.4710.40 20 25.1117.28 45
First Published: May 09 2024 | 3:41 PM IST

