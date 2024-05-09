Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Vardhman Textiles consolidated net profit rises 26.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 4:17 PM IST
Sales decline 1.05% to Rs 2459.41 crore
Net profit of Vardhman Textiles rose 26.36% to Rs 200.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 158.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.05% to Rs 2459.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2485.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 20.57% to Rs 631.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 795.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.24% to Rs 9504.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10137.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2459.412485.61 -1 9504.6810137.49 -6 OPM %12.5310.54 -10.2413.06 - PBDT360.87314.93 15 1239.521454.34 -15 PBT264.07211.03 25 834.931059.91 -21 NP200.59158.74 26 631.59795.16 -21
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Board of Vardhman Special Steels approves capex of Rs 33 cr for capacity expansion

Vardhman Holdings consolidated net profit rises 61.93% in the December 2023 quarter

Vardhman Special Steels standalone net profit rises 139.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Vardhman Acrylics standalone net profit rises 34.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Vardhman Special Steels standalone net profit declines 23.39% in the December 2023 quarter

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation consolidated net profit declines 24.91% in the March 2024 quarter

Madhusudan Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.13 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Alembic Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 16.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Trishakti Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Computer Age Management Services consolidated net profit rises 38.72% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 09 2024 | 3:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGSEB HSC 12 Results DeclaredTCS CEO Krithivasan SalaryIndegene IPOIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon