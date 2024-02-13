Sensex (    %)
                        
Asia Pack standalone net profit rises 366.67% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 4:52 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.01 crore
Net profit of Asia Pack rose 366.67% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.010.01 0 OPM %-1100.00-800.00 -PBDT0.120.07 71 PBT0.110.06 83 NP0.140.03 367
First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 4:31 PM IST

