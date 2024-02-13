Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 4:52 PM IST
Sales rise 1.05% to Rs 7.67 crore
Net loss of Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 1.05% to Rs 7.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 7.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales7.677.59 1 OPM %3.5210.41 -PBDT0.190.67 -72 PBT-0.110.38 PL NP-0.040.38 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Max Healthcare Institute acquires Alexis MultiSpeciality Hospital, Nagpur

South Tamil Nadu's first Orthopaedic Robot at Preethi Multispeciality Hospital, Madurai

Meenakshi Steel Industries consolidated net profit declines 72.45% in the December 2023 quarter

Meenakshi Chaudhary Launches She Needs Silver Jewellery, Exclusive Silver Jewellery store in Madinaguda

Radhe Developers (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.71 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sanmitra Commercial reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 31.44 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Info Edge (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 151.09 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.51 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Lumax Auto Technologies consolidated net profit rises 56.06% in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 4:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTata Power Share PriceBitcoinAshok LeylandMumbai AirportBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon