Asian Energy bags order worth Rs 82-cr from Oil India

Asian Energy Services announced that it has been awarded an order from Oil India for 2D Seismic Data Acquisition of 4,300 line kilometres (LKM) in Rajasthan Basin.This project is part of the Mission Anveshan initiative and is valued at approximately Rs 82 crore. The order will be executed over a span of 18 months.
The companys total order book as on date stands at around Rs 1,000 crore.
Kapil Garg, managing director, Asian Energy Services said, We are thrilled to have secured the 2D Seismic order, a significant step in reinforcing our presence within the industry. We remain steadfast in our commitment to actively pursue the right opportunities across every business segment and are continuously striving to enhance our capabilities and deliver excellence across the board.
Asian Energy Services specialises in a geophysical range of onshore seismic and drilling services, including acquisition, imaging and field evaluation and two-dimensional and three-dimensional seismic data acquisition services. The group also provides EPC and O&M services to various oil and gas production units.
Oil India is a state-owned Maharatna under the administrative control of India's Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. As of 30 June 2024, the Government of India held 56.66% stake in the company.
Shares of Asian Energy Services rose 0.31% to Rs 368.20 while shares of Oil India slipped 2.05% to Rs 573.45 on the BSE.
