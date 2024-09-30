Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Manba Finance spurts on debut

Manba Finance spurts on debut

Image

Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 10:31 AM IST

Shares of Manba Finance were currently trading at Rs 155 at 10:09 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 29.17% as compared with the issue price of Rs 120.

The scrip was listed at Rs 150, exhibiting a premium of 25% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of 157.45 and a low of 144. On the BSE, over 7.41 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The initial public offer (IPO) of Manba Finance was subscribed 215.84 times. The issue was open for bidding on 23 September 2024 and it closed on 25 September 2024. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 114 to 120 per share.

 

The net proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for augmenting the capital base to meet future capital requirements.

Manba Finance incorporated in 1996 is a Non-Banking Financial Company-Base Layer (NBFC-BL) providing financial solutions for new two-wheeler (2Ws) at 91.6% of AUM end March 2024, three wheeler (3Ws), used cars, small business loans and personal loans. Based out of Mumbai, the company has expanded operations to 66 locations connected to 29 branches across six states in western, central and north India.

The company has established relationships with more than 1,100 dealers, including more than 190 EV dealers, across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. Manba has also recently expanded the loan portfolio to Used Car Loans, Small Business Loans and Personal Loans and intend to leverage existing network to further penetrate the market with new products.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 31.42 crore and income from operations of Rs 168.36 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market Crash LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 700pts, Nifty down 200pts at 26k; Financials down 1%

Plaza, Toll, Toll Plaza

Delhi's Dwarka Expressway to get 'free flow' toll system for smooth rides

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test, Kanpur

India vs Bangladesh Live score updates, 2nd Test Day 4: Bumrah strikes early, Mushfiqur departs

manba finance ipo listing today

Manba Finance shares list at 25% premium over IPO price, near GMP forecast

metal

Metals stocks glint in trade; Nifty Metal up over 1% on China stimulus

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 10:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentSBI NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon