Asian Star Company consolidated net profit declines 33.28% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.39% to Rs 688.25 croreNet profit of Asian Star Company declined 33.28% to Rs 12.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 18.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 0.39% to Rs 688.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 690.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales688.25690.96 0 OPM %3.293.95 -PBDT18.7527.90 -33 PBT15.7024.97 -37 NP12.0318.03 -33
