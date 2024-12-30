Business Standard

Aurionpro Solutions bags AFC technology order for Delhi Metro

Image

Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 11:31 AM IST

Aurionpro Solutions has announced that it has secured an order from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to supply automated fare collection (AFC) technology and manufactured solutions.

Under the order, Aurionpro will deliver AFC technology, including automated gates, validators, and card readers, for DMRCs extensive Phase I, II, and III networks. The AFC gates will be fully manufactured in India at Aurionpros state-of-the-art facility in Ghaziabad, in line with the government's Make in India initiative.

Sanjay Bali, President & Global Head Tech Innovation Group, Aurionpro Solutions, said, We are honoured to partner with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, a pioneer and symbol of excellence in India's urban transit systems. This prestigious project not only reinforces our growing presence and acceptance as a major player in the Indian smart transit space but also highlights our commitment to innovation and 'Make in India' through locally manufactured solutions.

 

The gates, validators, and payment card readers to be delivered under this project are robust, indigenously developed Aurionpro products. Following our recent success in Chennai, this win with Delhi Metro marks a significant milestone, highlighting our expanding footprint on the metro map of India and globe.

Aurionpro Solutions is a global leader in providing advanced technology solutions with a focus on banking, mobility, payments, insurance, data center services, and government sectors.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Aurionpro Solutions rose 36.04% to Rs 45.07 crore while net sales rose 31.79% to Rs 278.28 crore in Q2 September 2024 over Q2 September 2023.

The scrip shed 0.03% to Rs 1,710 on the BSE.

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 11:18 AM IST

