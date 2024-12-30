Business Standard

Monday, December 30, 2024 | 10:55 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Retreat

Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Retreat

Image

Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 10:50 AM IST

Market volatility continues as tech giants and key indices experience notable declines amid economic uncertainty.

The Dow closed down 333.59 points (0.77%) at 42,992.21, well off the day's low of 42,761.56. The S&P 500 dropped to 5,932.95, settled at 5,970.84 with a loss of 66.75 points (1.11%) while the Nasdaq ended lower by 298.33 points (1.49%) at 19,722.03, recovering from a low of 19,533.40.

Tesla closed nearly 5% downwards while Apple Inc., Nvidia, Alphabet, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon, Oracle Corporation, Netflix, Accenture, Morgan Stanley and Micron Technology lost 1 to 3%.

On the economic front, data showed that U.S. retail inventories, excluding autos, increased by 0.6% month-over-month in November, following an upwardly revised 0.3% rise in the prior month, according to preliminary estimates.

 

Meanwhile, wholesale inventories fell by 0.2% month-over-month to $902 billion in November after a revised 0.1% increase in the prior month, according to advance estimates. On a yearly basis, wholesale inventories increased by 0.9% in November.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indices trade near flat line; pharma shares in demand

Indices trade near flat line; pharma shares in demand

Alkyl Amines reports rupture in residue tank at Pune plant

Alkyl Amines reports rupture in residue tank at Pune plant

Ventive Hospitality climbs on debut

Ventive Hospitality climbs on debut

Senores Pharmaceuticals makes strong debut

Senores Pharmaceuticals makes strong debut

Tiger Logistics soars after being empaneled by HPCL for logistics services

Tiger Logistics soars after being empaneled by HPCL for logistics services

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 10:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEAir Quality in DelhiIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 5 LIVE IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon