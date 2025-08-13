Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 02:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aurobindo Pharma Ltd soars 1.82%

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd soars 1.82%

Image

Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 1077.5, up 1.82% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 29.1% in last one year as compared to a 1.99% spurt in NIFTY and a 0.67% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1077.5, up 1.82% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.56% on the day, quoting at 24624.55. The Sensex is at 80559.71, up 0.4%. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd has dropped around 5.37% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.12% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21753.5, up 1.87% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.46 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.49 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1083.7, up 2.26% on the day. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is down 29.1% in last one year as compared to a 1.99% spurt in NIFTY and a 0.67% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 31.36 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Granules India Ltd rises for third straight session

Granules India Ltd rises for third straight session

Cipla Ltd spurts 2.93%, gains for third straight session

Cipla Ltd spurts 2.93%, gains for third straight session

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd gains for third straight session

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd gains for third straight session

Alkem Laboratories Ltd spurts 4.39%, gains for third straight session

Alkem Laboratories Ltd spurts 4.39%, gains for third straight session

Sun TV Network Ltd gains for third straight session

Sun TV Network Ltd gains for third straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayBook Independence Day TicketQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Zyudus Lifescience Q1 ResultsPaytm Stock TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon