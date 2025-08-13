Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 02:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sun TV Network Ltd gains for third straight session

Sun TV Network Ltd gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Sun TV Network Ltd is quoting at Rs 588.2, up 1.96% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 27.66% in last one year as compared to a 1.99% slide in NIFTY and a 18.15% slide in the Nifty Media index.

Sun TV Network Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 588.2, up 1.96% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.56% on the day, quoting at 24624.55. The Sensex is at 80559.71, up 0.4%. Sun TV Network Ltd has gained around 2.71% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Sun TV Network Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1647.55, up 0.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.64 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.83 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 13.45 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

