Ausom Enterprise Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Mar 21 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
MRO-TEK Realty Ltd, Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd, Pearl Polymers Ltd and Uravi T and Wedge Lamps Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 March 2024.
Ausom Enterprise Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 94.26 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 38497 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3598 shares in the past one month.
MRO-TEK Realty Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 71.36. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13767 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7612 shares in the past one month.
Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd soared 19.94% to Rs 17.14. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 38707 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8716 shares in the past one month.
Pearl Polymers Ltd gained 18.78% to Rs 35.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 26956 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34384 shares in the past one month.
Uravi T and Wedge Lamps Ltd added 16.17% to Rs 326.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 53075 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5956 shares in the past one month.
First Published: Mar 21 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

