MRO-TEK Realty Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd, Medicamen Biotech Ltd, Autoline Industries Ltd and Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 February 2024.

MRO-TEK Realty Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 87.44 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 33999 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19671 shares in the past one month.

Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd surged 18.38% to Rs 88.96. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19039 shares in the past one month.

Medicamen Biotech Ltd spiked 15.27% to Rs 560. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 23126 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2839 shares in the past one month.

Autoline Industries Ltd gained 12.67% to Rs 155.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22972 shares in the past one month.

Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd spurt 8.70% to Rs 694.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 25315 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45676 shares in the past one month.

