Engineers India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Mar 21 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd, Action Construction Equipment Ltd, Graphite India Ltd and NCC Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 March 2024.
Engineers India Ltd surged 9.51% to Rs 191.15 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.35 lakh shares in the past one month.
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd soared 7.49% to Rs 58. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 26.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23.54 lakh shares in the past one month.
Action Construction Equipment Ltd spiked 7.20% to Rs 1367.35. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 31821 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 79006 shares in the past one month.
Graphite India Ltd exploded 7.11% to Rs 630.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.18 lakh shares in the past one month.
NCC Ltd added 7.01% to Rs 233.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.01 lakh shares in the past one month.
First Published: Mar 21 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

