Australia Market extends gain

At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index advanced 23.41 points, or 0.31%, to 7,639.25. The broader All Ordinaries index climbed up 24.31 points, or 0.31%, to 7,875.17.
Total 6 of 11 sectors ended higher along with the S&P/ASX 200 Index. Information Technology was the best performing sector, gaining +1.18%, followed by utilities (up 0.97%), A-REIT (up 0.74%), and financial (up 0.88%). Energy was the worst performing sector, falling 0.52%, followed by consumer staples (down 0.45%).
The top performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were AGL ENERGY. and LIONTOWN RESOURCES, up 10.28% and 6.32% respectively. The bottom performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were REA GROUP and MAGELLAN FINANCIAL, down 4.18% and 2.97% respectively.
Shares of big four banks all rallied, with shares in CBA up 1.15%, NAB up 1.03%, Westpac up 0.58% and ANZ up 0.84%.
AGL surged 10.3% after the energy and gas retailer reported a half-year underlying net profit of $399 million and upgraded its full-year earnings guidance towards the top end of its forecasts. It marks a sharp turnaround from its $1.26 billion loss last financial year.
